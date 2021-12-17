Everblades Look for Fifth Straight Win

ESTERO, Fla. - The first-place Florida Everblades will put their season-long four-game winning streak on the line Friday night as they host the Atlanta Gladiators in the second game of a three-game set at Hertz Arena. The puck will drop at 7:30 pm. The South Division rivals will conclude the series Saturday at 7:00 pm.

THE OPPONENT: The Atlanta Gladiators enter play on Friday with a 10-10-2-0 record and find themselves in fourth place in the ECHL South with 22 points. Cody Sylvester tops all Atlanta skaters with 17 points (10 G, 7 A). Hugo Roy sports a team-high 12 goals, while Luke Nogard has collected a team-best 14 assists. The Gladiators have lost two straight games.

THE SERIES: The Everblades and Gladiators have split two games this season. Over the course of the all-time series, the Everblades hold a stout 105-55-15 (.643) edge.

LAST TIME OUT: The Everblades offense clicked for three third-period goals to claim a 3-1 victory over Atlanta in Wednesday's series opener at Hertz Arena. After spotting the visiting Gladiators a late second-period shorthanded goal, the Everblades sprung to life in the final frame. With the Blades enjoying a man-up advantage, Bobo Carpenter knotted the game at 1-1 with his seventh goal of the season, with the tally coming just 1:46 into the final period. Jake Jaremko's eighth marker of the year would prove to be the game-winner at the 8:55 mark, while Kody McDonald knocked in an empty-net goal in the final minute to secure the 3-1 win.

CHECKING OUT THE STANDINGS: Winners of four straight, the Everblades sit in first place in the ECHL South Division at 12-6-2-3 overall. With 29 points, the Blades remain one point ahead of Jacksonville (13-8-1-1, 28 pts), a 3-0 winner over Greenville on Wednesday. Orlando (11-10-1-0, 23 pts) sits in third-place, one point ahead of Atlanta (10-10-2-0, 22 pts). Norfolk (10-12-0-1, 21 pts) is in fifth, followed by Greenville (9-10-1-1) and South Carolina (9-9-2-0), both with 20 points.

EIGHT STRAIGHT FOR BLAKE: On Wednesday, Blake Winiecki picked up his 14th assist of the season on Bobo Carpenter's goal. That helper extended Winiecki's point streak to eight straight games (2 G, 7 A) and his assist streak to four straight contests, the longest such current streaks by an Everblade. Winiecki is closing in on matching a season-best 10-game point streak that ran from November 5-24.

A THREE-BAGGER FOR JAKE: With his game-winning goal on Wednesday, Jake Jaremko has extended his goal-scoring streak to three games, the longest current string on the Everblades. Jaremko's four-game point streak is the Blades' longest current point streak behind Winiecki.

AS COOL AS THE OTHER SIDE OF THE PILLOW: Devin Cooley earned a victory in his Everblades' season debut on Wednesday, racking up 23 saves and permitting just one goal. Last season for the Blades, Cooley posted a 12-7-2 record between the pipes with a solid 2.95 GAA.

C'MON CAPTAIN: With 351 career points in an Everblades sweater, including playoffs. Captain John McCarron is now just 14 points shy of Reggie Berg's franchise record of 365. In regular-season games, McCarron's 305 career points ranks third, five out of second place (310, Tom Buckley) and 14 short of the franchise mark (319, Reggie Berg). In the goals and assists category, with 131 regular-season goals and 174 regular-season assists, McCarron is shy of several key franchise milestones by single-digits: now tied for second-place all-time in regular-season assists and two goals away from second-place all-time in regular-season goals. Additionally, with 149 career goals in all games including playoffs, McCarron is one goal away from second place all-time in that category.

FOUR FIGURES APPROACHING: Thanks to Wednesday's victory, the Blades are just two wins away from the franchise's 1000th victory. Dating back to the beginning in 1998, over 24 seasons, the Everblades have compiled a 998-494-54-113 all-time record (.652).

SPEAKING OF FOUR...: Everblades veteran head coach Brad Ralph is four wins away from his 500th win as a head coach. In his 12th season as a head coach, Ralph sports a 496-212-69 (.683) career record. Breaking it down, Ralph sports a 448-192-65 (.682) mark in the pro ranks, a 377-158-58 (.685) ledger in the ECHL, and a 245-94-38 (.700) mark with the Blades, just six wins shy of 250 in Southwest Florida.

WHO: Everblades vs. Atlanta Gladiators

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

WHEN: Friday, December 17 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: Purchase tickets for Friday's game and all future Everblades games

PROMOTION: During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two ugly sweater Bud Light seltzers for just $39! In addition, all kids 12 and under eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entree.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM

