MacArthur, Vidmar, Lijdsman Sign PTO's with AHL's Utica Comets

December 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and AHL's Utica Comets announced today that forwards Pete MacArthur, Sebastian Vidmar, and defenseman Chris Lijdsman have signed professional tryout agreements with the Utica Comets.

MacArthur, 36, is currently third in points for the Thunder with 16 (5 goals, 11 assists). This will be MacArthur's first stint in the AHL since the 2010-11 season where he spent 24 games with the Lake Erie Monsters and one game with the Peoria Rivermen. MacArthur is a native of Clifton Park, NY.

Sebastian Vidmar earns his second call-up to the American Hockey League after recording two goals and an assist in nine games with Adirondack this season. The Malmö, Sweden native played one AHL game with the Stockton Heat in 2018-19. Vidmar played college hockey at Union College in Schenectady, NY.

This will be Chris Lijdsman's first AHL call-up. The 30-year-old has appeared in 15 games for the Thunder this season. Lijdsman skated in 127 games in the SPHL (Huntsville, Pensacola, Roanoke, Birmingham), 30 games in the ECHL (15 with Jacksonville), and 23 games in France2 with Tours.

The Adirondack Thunder are scheduled to resume play on Tuesday, December 27 on the road against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

