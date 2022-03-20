Thunder Edge Royals in Final Period to Win Series Finale

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Adirondack Thunder, 5-2, Sunday, Mar. 20 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 16 of 20 shots while Thunder goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos saved 30 of 32 shots.

Reading scored the game's opening goal late into the first period on a milestone goal for Thomas Ebbing. Garrett Cecere passed the puck to Ebbing positioned at the right side of Adirondack's net as he snapped a one-timer past Sakellaropoulos for his 100th ECHL career point.

The Thunder answered back with their first goal of the game in the final minute of the first period. Shane Harper's first of two goals in the game was the final product of a crisp pass from the top of the Royals' zone down to the right post where Harper crashed in on net and lifted the puck past Hawkey, Luke Stevens' tape-to-tape feed to Harper tied the score heading into the second period, 1-1.

Similar to the first, both teams scored a goal for a tie score after two periods, 2-2. Jacob Pritchard's 16th goal of the season followed Nick Rivera's shorthanded goal off of a forced turnover by Sebastian Vidmar in Reading's zone to stand as the lone goals in the middle frame.

Adirondack took a commanding lead to secure the series win in the third period. Harper scored the game winning goal as well as his second goal of the game 29 seconds into the final period of regulation for his 18th of the season. Matt Baker's first goal of the season extended the Thunder lead to two before Patrick Grasso sealed the game with an empty net goal snapped through the legs of Garret Cockerill skating back on defense for his team leading 22nd goal of the season.

