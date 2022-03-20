Admirals Drop Weekend Finale to Greenville

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-2 at home on Sunday afternoon.

Greenville dominated from start to finish, outshooting the Admirals, 31-25 . A goal from Ayden MacDonald with 14:50 remaining in the opening period gave the Swamp Rabbits the early lead. Greenville added to their lead in a major way in the second period, pouring in four goals.

A Swamp Rabbits goal from Quin Foreman with 17:42 left in the period would give them the momentum they needed to open the game up. MacDonald added in another goal with 8:02 left to extend Greenville's lead to three. MacDonald has scored six goals this series against the Admirals and had five in 24 hours.

Dallas Gerads and Ben Freeman collected goals within one minute of each other to give Greenville a 5-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

Norfolk would avoid the shutout on a goal from Noah Corson with 7:28 left in the game. Corson has scored four goals against Greenville this series, and five total this season against the Swamp Rabbits. Norfolk added one more goal from Marly Quince with 5:10 remaining to cut the lead to three.

Greenville scored one more with 51 seconds left on an empty-net goal from Foreman.

Norfolk drops to 20-33-2-3 on the year and they are back in action Friday, March 25th when they travel to Reading take on the Royals.

