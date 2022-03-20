Preview: Royals Seek Series Win in Afternoon Face off vs. Thunder

Reading Royals battle the Adirondack Thunder

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder Saturday, Mar. 20th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the eleventh of fifteen meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Thunder have won their last two of their last three games while the Royals have won four of their last five games.

Reading defeated Adirondack in their last meeting, 5-2, Saturday, Mar. 19 at Santander Arena. Multi-point games from Brad Morrison and Jared Brandt backed by a 30 save performance by Pat Nagle propelled the Royals over the Thunder on home ice. Reading is 7-2-0-1 this season against Adirondack and have won six of the previous eight meetings.

Reading took a one goal lead into the second period courtesy of Frank DiChiara's 10th goal of the season. Jackson Cressey's cross-crease pass set up DiChiara for a one-timer he put past Brandon Kasel for a Royals' lead, 1-0.

Early into the second period, Trevor Gooch and Mason Millman scored a pair of goals for a Royals' three-goal lead. Adirondack responded back with two-goals in under two minutes to cut Reading's lead down to one goal. Shane Harper and Blake Thompson served as the two lone goal scorers in the game tallying their 16th and third goal respectively.

In a span of 47 seconds, Reading took a commanding lead in the second period to secure the St.Hattrick's Night victory. Brad Morrison earned his second point of the game with a goal scored off a forced turnover by Patrick Bajkov. Morrison's goal notched his 15th goal and 11th multi-point game of the season. Jacob Pritchard scored on the next offensive zone possession with a backhand dangle around Kasel in net.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their third of five-straight games against divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 34-13-6-2 record with a .691 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .651 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .545 point percentage while Trois-Rivières jumps to fourth place with .509 point percentages and Maine falls to fifth place with a .491 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .439 point percentage in 57 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

$1 Day - 3/20/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)

Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile

MENTAL HEALTH/RECOVERY NIGHT - 3/25/22

A portion of ticket sales will benefit organizations that support mental health

AUTISM ACCEPTANCE NIGHT - 3/26/22

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Philipp Grubauer bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Barbers on the concourse

Specialty jersey

Slapshot's birthday/Mascot Madness

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

