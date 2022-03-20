ECHL Transactions - March 20
March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 20, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Frederic Letourneau, F
Jacksonville:
Roshen Jaswal, D
Maine:
Jake Bricknell, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Indy:
Add Tanner Butler, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
Add Carter Folk, F activated from reserve
Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve
Delete Blake Murray, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Harwell, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Billy Christopoulos, G activated from reserve
Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Quercia, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Dean Stewart, D recalled by Manitoba
Worcester:
Add Steven Jandric, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Max Newton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Smotherman, F placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve
Delete Felix Bibeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Delete Austin Osmanski, D recalled by Springfield
