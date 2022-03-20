ECHL Transactions - March 20

March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 20, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Frederic Letourneau, F

Jacksonville:

Roshen Jaswal, D

Maine:

Jake Bricknell, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Indy:

Add Tanner Butler, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Carter Folk, F activated from reserve

Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve

Delete Blake Murray, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Harwell, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Billy Christopoulos, G activated from reserve

Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Quercia, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Dean Stewart, D recalled by Manitoba

Worcester:

Add Steven Jandric, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Max Newton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Smotherman, F placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve

Delete Felix Bibeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Delete Austin Osmanski, D recalled by Springfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.