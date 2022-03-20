Glads Storm Back with Five Unanswered Goals in Wild Comeback Win

March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (38-19-3-1) mounted an incredible comeback to defeat the Jacksonville Icemen (34-20-3-2) 5-4 in overtime at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta trailed 4-0 in the second period and then strung together five unanswered goals to claim victory. Mike Turner scored the game-winner in overtime.

First Star: Mike Turner (ATL) - game-winning goal

Second Star: Derek Lodermeier (JAX) - goal, assist

Third Star: Derek Nesbitt (ATL) - goal, assist

Jacksonville opened up the scoring early in the first period after Derek Lodermeier scored from the low slot (8:10).

The Icemen took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period when Sam Sternschein cashed in right in front of the net for his first professional goal in his professional debut (10:15).

Brendan Harris gave Jacksonville a 3-0 advantage late in the first period after he bagged one from the low slot (15:56).

Jacksonville made it 4-0 after Craig Martin scored 7 seconds into the second period on a power play (0:07).

Atlanta cut the deficit down to 4-1 early in the second period after Gabe Guertler found Sanghoon Shin in the high slot who fired a wrister past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard (4:17).

The Glads made it 4-2 midway through the second period when Tim Davison fired a shot that deflected behind the net to Derek Nesbitt who sent it off the back of Brassard into the net (12:30).

On a power-play opportunity with just one minute left in the second period, Cody Sylvester sent the puck towards Eric Neiley in front of the net who bashed it past Brassard for Atlanta's third unanswered goal to make it 4-3 (18:57).

Atlanta tied the game at 4-4 late in the third period after Eric Neiley slid the puck over from the right wing to Hugo Roy. A scrum ensued and Roy knocked the disc into the Jacksonville net through a tangle of sticks (12:51).

The Glads completed the comeback after Mike Turner called game, netting the fifth unanswered goal for Atlanta after he picked the top left corner from the low slot to seal the 5-4 victory (2:25)

Joe Murdaca picked up his eighth win with Atlanta and saved 33 of 37 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night against the Rapid City Rush at 9:05 PM at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.