Andrusiak Scores in Loss to Fuel

Indianapolis, IN - Zack Andrusiak got the lone Cincinnati goal in a 4-1 loss to the Indy Fuel on the road Sunday afternoon.

The Cyclones are 31-26-3-0 on the season. Indy improves to 25-28-2-3.

- Indy built themselves a 3-0 lead after scoring once in the first and twice just 18 seconds apart to start the middle period. 12:39 into the first, Riley McKay broke out for a 3-on-2 rush that ended with the puck in the crease for Chase Lang to score on Michael Houser for the 1-0 advantage.

- Seamus Malone picked up a wraparound pass from Lang to score early in the second period, which was followed 18 seconds later by Chad Yetman making it 3-0 on a breakaway.

- Zack Andrusiak got Cincinnati on the board 15:15 into the second period. The goal-scoring forward collected a drop pass from Louie Caporusso on the left wing to slam a one-timer by Mitch Gillam, giving Andrusiak his 24th goal of the season. Zack has points in 17 of his 22 games since joining the Cyclones via a trade with ECHL-Idaho.

- Spencer Watson scored the last goal of the game on a shot from the high slot that caught a piece of Houser, but ultimately found the back of the net.

- Houser made 26 saves for the 'Clones, while Gillam picked up the win for Indy with 23 stops.

The Cyclones continue their five game road trip with a Wednesday morning meeting against Kalamazoo.

