Rush Bury Mavericks in Overtime, 3-2

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Brett Gravelle buried the game-winning goal in overtime as the Rapid City Rush beat the Kansas City Mavericks, 3-2, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City extended its point streak to a season-long six games in front of a crowd of 4,913.

Rapid City got the scoring started early in the first period when Gravelle controlled the puck on the right wing boards and fed Callum Fryer for a one-timer from the blue line. Fryer's blast sailed through traffic and beat a screened Daniil Chechelev, giving the Rush a 1-0 lead.

That lead grew later in the first when Elijah Vilio cleared a puck from his own end that rolled toward Kansas City's net. Chechelev left his net to play the puck and attempted a clear that bounced off a Mavericks defenseman and rolled into the empty net. Vilio was credited with the goal, which extended the Rapid City lead to 2-0.

In the final minute of the first, the Rush turned the puck over along their attacking blue line and Kansas City sprung Anthony Deluca for a breakaway. Deluca carried the puck in, deked from his backhand to his forehand and tucked it past Lukas Parik to make the score 2-1.

Kansas City tied the game in the second period when Deluca took a pass at the right circle and fired a shot toward the near post. It snuck through just ahead of Parik who was moving from post to post, and the score was square at two.

Following a scoreless third period, the game moved to overtime where Gabe Chabot hit Calder Brooks who gained the zone with Gravelle on his left wing. Brooks fed the pass to Gravelle at the left circle for a snap shot that beat Chechelev on the far post for the game-winning goal.

Gravelle had a goal and an assist, Parik made 31 saves on 33 shots and Fryer netted his second goal of the season. Rapid City improved to 31-20-4-4 in the win while Kansas City fell to 28-31-3-1. The Rush and Mavericks will meet one more time on Sunday afternoon. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free rally towel, courtesy of KOTA Territory and Black Hills Fox TV. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

