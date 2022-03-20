Growlers Roll Railers 3-2
March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers got their revenge against the Worcester Railers in the second half of their doubleheader, walking away 3-2 winners on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center.
Blake Christensen opened the scoring for the Railers four minutes into the first period as he finished off a scramble on top of Hayden Lavigne's crease to make it 1-0 Worcester with 16:02 left in the 1st.
Tristan Pomerleau, known more for his defensive prowess than his offensive output, chipped in with a crucial goal for the Growlers as he beat Colten Ellis five hole from the top of the circle to make it 1-1 with 7:47 remaining in the first period.
Orrin Centazzo made it two for the Growlers moments after Pomerleau's strike when he was first to react to the rebound from a tight angle Zach O'Brien shot, slotting home the second attempt to put Newfoundland ahead 2-1 with 4:53 left in the 1st.
Riley McCourt maintained his impressive recent display with yet another goal as he got the last touch on a scramble in the Worcester goalmouth to make it 3-1 Growlers after 20 minutes.
Following a scoreless middle frame, Reece Newkirk nabbed one back for the Railers who trailed 3-2 with 16:49 to go in regulation.
Thanks to some timely saves from Lavigne and a strong collective defensive effort from Newfoundland, the visiting Growlers grabbed a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien (2A) and Riley McCourt (1G, 1A) each chipped in with a pair of points.
Hayden Lavigne made 27 saves to earn his first Growlers win in his first appearance for the team.
Newfoundland are back in action on Wednesday night against the Adirondack Thunder.
Three Stars
1. NFL - R. McCourt
2. NFL - H. Lavigne
3. WOR - S. Jandric
