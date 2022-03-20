Dmowski's Historic Night Leads Steelheads in 6-1 Win over Utah

March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (31-27-3) posted six goals with points in all five by forward Ryan Dmowski in a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies (36-22-3) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,247 fans, the 20th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads boasted four goals in the first period, capitalizing on the first shift of the game with a deflection from forward Ryan Dmowski (0:48 1st) to take the early 1-0 lead. While in a 4-on-4 sequence, the team added their second when defenseman Will Cullen (5:02 1st) blasted a shot from the blue line to double the advantage, 2-0. Dmowski (7:39 1st, 9:50 1st) then added two more to complete the first-period hat-trick and take a 4-0 lead into the intermission. Though the Grizzlies added their lone goal in the second period, the Steelheads earned two more in the final frame with two tallies from Dmowski (7:31 3rd, 7:50 3rd) within 19 seconds to bloat the lead to its final result, 6-1.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Ryan Dmowski (5 goals, assist)

2. IDH - A.J. White (5 assists)

3. IDH - Michael Prapavessis (2 assists)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ryan Dmowski (F) - team-record five goals, first pro hat-trick

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Ryan Dmowski: Dmowski had a historic night for the team, earning points in all six goals scored on the night. His five-goal night moves him to second on the team in goals (21) and he now owns 29 points (21-8-29).

- A.J. White: Not to be outdone, White had a career night as well, boasting five assists for not only the most assists and points in a season but also in his career. White now has a career-high in points (22-34-56) through 61 games.

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky had a solid performance in net, halting the Grizzlies in 23 of 24 shots to curb a three-game losing skid. He leads the team in wins (14) and holds a 2.57 GAA and .907 save percentage in 28 games this season.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Steelheads forward Ryan Dmowski had a historic night in just his second game since being acquired via trade on Wednesday. The East Lyme, Conn. native scored five goals and earned one assist in Saturday's win, breaking the Steelhead ECHL era record for most goals in a single game set at four games both by forward Mark Derlago on Mar. 5, 2011 against Las Vegas as well as forward Tristan King on Oct. 17, 2012 in Colorado, both of whom scored four goals. Dmowski's six-point night was also the most in a single game since Marty Flichel's team-record seven points (1-6-7) on Mar. 1, 2008 against Bakersfield. Dmowski became the 34th player in ECHL history to score at least five goals in a game and earned his first professional hat-trick in the process.

ATTENDANCE: 5,247 (20th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads host the Wichita Thunder for a three-game weekend beginning on Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.