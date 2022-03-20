Thunder Begins Road Trip with Loss at Allen
March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
ALLEN, TX - Jack Combs scored with less than three minutes left in the third period to help push Allen past Wichita on Sunday afternoon, 3-1, at CUTX Event Center.
Stephen Johnson provided the offense for the Thunder. Jake Theut was solid in the losing effort, making 42 saves.
Johnson put Wichita on the board at 8:47 of the first period. Gennaro won a faceoff to the left of Luke Peressini. Alex Peters found Johnson at the edge of the left circle in the slot and he beat Peressini with a wrist shot for his ninth of the year.
Allen thought they tied the game at 6:04 of the second. The goal was reviewed after Jackson Leppard's stick glanced off the helmet of Theut and it was reversed.
Just three minutes later, Philip Beaulieu fired a wrist shot from the right circle through traffic and tied the game at one.
With time winding down in the third, Jack Combs found a rebound in front of the crease and beat Theut to make it 2-1.
Theut was lifted with a minute to go and the Thunder called their timeout after an Allen icing call. Leppard connected at 19:27 into an empty net and made it 3-1.
Peters has five points over his last three games. Gennaro has points in back-to-back outings since returning to Wichita.
The Thunder heads to Idaho for three contests next week starting on Wednesday night to face the Steelheads starting at 8:10 p.m. CST.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
