Thunder Begins Road Trip with Loss at Allen

ALLEN, TX - Jack Combs scored with less than three minutes left in the third period to help push Allen past Wichita on Sunday afternoon, 3-1, at CUTX Event Center.

Stephen Johnson provided the offense for the Thunder. Jake Theut was solid in the losing effort, making 42 saves.

Johnson put Wichita on the board at 8:47 of the first period. Gennaro won a faceoff to the left of Luke Peressini. Alex Peters found Johnson at the edge of the left circle in the slot and he beat Peressini with a wrist shot for his ninth of the year.

Allen thought they tied the game at 6:04 of the second. The goal was reviewed after Jackson Leppard's stick glanced off the helmet of Theut and it was reversed.

Just three minutes later, Philip Beaulieu fired a wrist shot from the right circle through traffic and tied the game at one.

With time winding down in the third, Jack Combs found a rebound in front of the crease and beat Theut to make it 2-1.

Theut was lifted with a minute to go and the Thunder called their timeout after an Allen icing call. Leppard connected at 19:27 into an empty net and made it 3-1.

Peters has five points over his last three games. Gennaro has points in back-to-back outings since returning to Wichita.

The Thunder heads to Idaho for three contests next week starting on Wednesday night to face the Steelheads starting at 8:10 p.m. CST.

