Worcester Railers HC Sign Forwards Max Newton and Steve Jandric

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward Max Newton to an ECHL contract and Steve Jandric to an ATO.

Newton, 24, finished tied for second in scoring in Hockey East this season with Merrimack College tallying 38 points (14G, 24A) in 38 games. The Vancouver, British Columbia native transferred to Merrimack for the 2020-21 season after spending his first three collegiate seasons at the Univ. of Alaska Fairbanks from 2017-20 accumulating 43 points (18G, 25A) in 93 games for the Nanooks. The 5-foot-10, 185lb forward played parts of five seasons of collegiate hockey from 2017-22 racking up 88 points (35G, 53A) in 137 career games.

Jandric, 24, finished second in scoring this season at Merrimack recording 28 points (8G, 20A) in 34 games for the Warriors. After three seasons at the Univ. of Alaska Fairbanks from 2017-20 accumulating 80 points (26G, 54A) in 107 games, the 6-foot, 200lb forward spent the 2020-21 season at the Univ. of Denver tallying six points (1G, 5A) in 20 games. In five seasons of collegiate hockey from 2017-22, the Prince George, British Columbia native recorded 114 points (35G, 79A) in 161 career games.

