Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits AT Norfolk

March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (25-25-4-3) vs. Norfolk Admirals (20-33-2-3)

March 20, 2022 | 5:00 PM | Regular Season Game #58

Scope Arena | Norfolk, VA

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Mark Duncan (61), Evan Knox (83)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 4:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

ADMIRALS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (5-0-0-0) Home: (3-0-0-0) Away: (2-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 19, 2022 Greenville 2 at Norfolk 1

Next Meeting:

April 16, 2022 Greenville at Norfolk

QUICK BITS

SEVEN UP ON SATURDAY:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the Admirals in a 7-3 blowout on Saturday night in Norfolk. A three goal, first period, was kicked off by Chase Zieky at the 12:05 mark, his first as a Swamp Rabbits. Noah Corson added one for the Admirals at the 17:18 mark, however, Bobby Russell recreated the Rabbits lead just 0:40 later. The second period saw a massive jump in scoring as a combined five goals were scored. Corson scored his second of the game 0:31 into the second frame and brought the score back to even for a second time. Ayden Macdonald scored his first of the night at 8:51 and Dallas Gerads increased the lead at 11:54. Corson kept the Admirals alive with a power-play goal but Zieky had other plans and made it 5-3 before the end of the frame. MacDonald added two more goals in the third period, completing the hat-trick at the 17:57 mark, securing a 7-3, Swamp Rabbits victory.

SCOUTING THE ADMIRALS:

The Rabbits are set to take on the Admirals for the final game of the weekend series on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Norfolk. The Admirals hold sixth place in the South Division with an 18-31-2-3 record. Norfolk has struggled on both sides of the puck for much of the season, ranking 26th in the ECHL in the goals for category and 25th in goals against, they have been outscored 215-151 by opponents this season. Alex Tonge has been the primary scorer for the Admirals, recording 49 points in his 52 games this season (25g, 24a). Dylan Wells has seen most of the action in goal, holding a 12-18-1-1 record, 3.74GAA and .891SV%.

CLOSING THE GAP:

After just 9 wins in their first 30 games, the Swamp Rabbits have turned their season around with 16 wins in their last 27 games. Most recently, Greenville has won 9 of their last 12 games, outscoring opponents 33-18 over that span. With the turnaround, the Rabbits have put themselves in a tight race with the Orlando Solar Bears for the fourth and final playoff spot. Orlando holds a .517 point-percentage, while the Rabbits are at an even .500.

NEW SCORERS:

Swamp Rabbit newcomers, Matt Tugnutt and Chase Zieky have wasted no time getting their names on the scoresheet. Tugnutt recorded two assists in Friday night's win, his Swamp Rabbits Debut. Zieky followed suit, scoring two goals in his debut Saturday night. Tugnutt has 22 points in 51 games (7g, 15a), while Zieky has 19 points in 39 games this season (14g, 5a).

FANTASTIC FITZ:

Evan Fitzpatrick ranks 7th in the ECHL with a 2.52GAA, .915SV% and 8-11-1-1 record and continues to dazzle every time he takes the ice. Fitzpatrick is 5-2 in his last seven games, including two shutouts; Fitz also received ECHL goaltender of the week honors two weeks ago. Fitzpatrick stopped 26 shots in a 7-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits battle the Admirals for one more game on Sunday before returning to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for their second of just three home games in the month of March. Wednesday's meeting with the Trois-Rivieres Lions will be the first-ever meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the French-Canadian side.Trois-Rivieres holds fifth place in the North Division, bating a 25-24-3-1 record, however, they are 2-8-0-0 over the last 10 games.

