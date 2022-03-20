ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fine and suspensions.
Rapid City's Nelson fined, suspended
Rapid City's Logan Nelson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #796, Kansas City at Rapid City, on March 19.
Nelson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 18:31 of the second period.
Nelson will miss Rapid City's games vs. Kansas City today (March 20) and vs. Atlanta (March 25).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kansas City's Clarke fined, suspended
Kansas City's Garrett Clarke has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #796, Kansas City at Rapid City, on March 19.
Clarke is fined and suspended under Rule #70.4 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation at 18:31 of the second period.
Clarke will miss Kansas City's games at Rapid City today (March 20), at Allen (March 30), vs. Allen (April 1), vs. Wichita (April 2) and at Allen (April 6).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Indy's Schneider fined, suspended
Indy's Jordan Schneider has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #792, Wheeling at Indy, on March 19.
Schneider was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 2:21 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Schneider will miss Indy's games vs. Cincinnati today (March 20) and vs. Wheeling (March 23).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Toledo's Fulcher fined, suspended
Toledo's Kaden Fulcher has been suspended pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #798, Toledo at Tulsa, on March 19.
Fulcher is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 19:12 of the second period.
Fulcher will miss Toledo's games at Tulsa today (March 20) and tomorrow (March 21) and any further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department later this week.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
