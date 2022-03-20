Game Notes: vs Kansas City

March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #60 vs Kansas City

3/19/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 4:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Brett Gravelle scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Rapid City Rush beat the Kansas City Mavericks in OT, 3-2, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Gravelle had a goal and an assist and Lukas Parik made 31 saves on 33 shots.

THE RUSH ARE ROLLIN': Rapid City extended its point streak to six games with the overtime win on Saturday, its longest point streak of the season. The Rush have also matched their longest winning streak this year by winning four in a row. Rapid City is 5-0-0-1 in its last six games and also has points in 11 of its last 12, going 9-1-0-2 during that stretch.

GRAVELLE ROCKS: Brett Gravelle had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning goal in overtime, during Rapid City's 3-2 OT win over Kansas City on Saturday night. The goal was Gravelle's 20th of the season, the second most goals by a Rush. He trails only Stephen Baylis, who has 22.

RAPID CITY SUITS HIM: Ryan Zuhlsdorf has been red-hot since joining the Rush in a trade from the Indy Fuel. He has a goal and ten assists in 11 games for Rapid City along with a +9 plus/minus rating. Zuhlsdorf is on an eight-game point streak, during which he has a goal and nine assists. For Indy this season, he had a goal, three assists and was -1 in 29 games played.

THIRD DAY, NO PROBLEM: Sunday's game represents the third game in three days between the Rush and the Mavericks. Rapid City is 7-1-1-0 in the final game of a three-in-three this season and has won the last seven it has played. The Rush have also been excellent on Sundays; they are 5-2-0-1 and have won their last four Sunday games.

KELLEY TO THE AHL: Rush goaltender Dillon Kelley was called up by the AHL Henderson Silver Knights on Friday. Kelley is 9-0-0-0 in 11 games this season with a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage. He made his AHL debut on Saturday night and made 25 saves on 28 shots then stopped all three shootout attempts as Henderson beat the San Jose Barracuda, 4-3.

ODDS AND ENDS: Sunday's game is the finale of the season series between the Rush and the Mavericks. Rapid City is 6-3-0-0 in the first nine games and 4-1-0-0 at home...Saturday was the second time this season the Rush have finished a game equal with an opponent in shots. They are now 2-0-0-0 during such occasions...the Rush are five points behind division-leading Utah with two games in hand. The Grizzlies do no play today.

UP NEXT: Rapid City will stay at home and welcome the Atlanta Gladiators to town for three games in three days next weekend. It begins on Friday night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

ECHL Stories from March 20, 2022

