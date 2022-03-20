Americans Look for Sweep of Wichita

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), battle the Wichita Thunder this afternoon in Allen. The Americans beat the Thunder 4-1 on Wednesday night and 8-5 on Friday night in Wichita. Puck drop this afternoon is at 2:05 pm Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Offensive Outburst: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, lit up the Wichita Thunder goaltending on Friday night for eight goals, chasing Wichita starter Jake Theut in the first period with three goals in the first three minutes of the game. Bailey Brkin, in relief, gave up five goals as the Americans defeated the Wichita Thunder 8-5 at Intrust Bank Arena. Americans forward Josh Winquist had two goals and an assist to lead the way for Allen. It was the second time since being traded to Allen that he had two goals in a game. Winquist scored on both of his shots on goal. Chad Butcher led the Americans in shots on goal with six.

Keeping their nose clean: For the first time this season, the Americans did not take a penalty in a game. Allen went two-for-three on the power play on Friday.

Campagna continues HOT stick: Americans forward JC Campagna scored his 11th goal of the season in just 14 games this season with Allen, Campagna's goal was the game winner on Friday night.

On the board early: The Americans are 17-8-3-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. Chad Costello leads the Americans this season in First Goals Scored with four.

Season High: The Americans' five goals in the second period was a season high. The previous high was four, which happened on two occasions this season.

We've seen this movie before: The Allen Americans matched a season high on Friday night scoring eight goals. Allen scored eight in an 8-0 win over Tulsa on January 16th.

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 14-12-2-0

Away: 12-12-4-1

Overall: 26-24-6-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Chad Costello

Assists: (40) Chad Costello

Points: (65) Chad Costello

+/-: (+20) Kris Myllari

PIM: (96) Spencer Asuchak

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 12-14-5-0

Road: 12-13-3-0

Overall: 24-27-8-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Wichita Thunder Team Leaders:

Goals: (23) Peter Crinella

Assists: (33) Cam Clarke and Jay Dickman

Points: (51) Jay Dickman

+/-: (+3) Logan Fredricks

PIM: (146) Sean Allen.

