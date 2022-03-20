Americans Win Good Goaltending Battle

Allen Americans react after a goal against the Wichita Thunder

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in Allen in front of 2,902 fans.

Jack Combs broke a 1-1 tie late in the third period scoring his 19th goal of the season. His goal would stand as the game winner. Jackson Leppard added an empty-net goal late in the final minute to insure the victory.

"We worked hard for this one," said Jack Combs on the Americans broadcast following the game. "Both goalies were on their game. Their guy made 40-plus saves and Peressini did his normal outstanding job. We wanted all four games this week, but we'll take three."

Neither team scored on the power play. The Americans went 0-for-5, while Wichita was 0-for-2. The Americans were led by Nick Albano, who had a season-high seven shots on net. Phil Beaulieu had six shots, while Josh Winquist had five.

The Americans return to action next weekend for three games against the Toledo Walleye.

