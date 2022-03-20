Americans Win Good Goaltending Battle
March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in Allen in front of 2,902 fans.
Jack Combs broke a 1-1 tie late in the third period scoring his 19th goal of the season. His goal would stand as the game winner. Jackson Leppard added an empty-net goal late in the final minute to insure the victory.
"We worked hard for this one," said Jack Combs on the Americans broadcast following the game. "Both goalies were on their game. Their guy made 40-plus saves and Peressini did his normal outstanding job. We wanted all four games this week, but we'll take three."
Neither team scored on the power play. The Americans went 0-for-5, while Wichita was 0-for-2. The Americans were led by Nick Albano, who had a season-high seven shots on net. Phil Beaulieu had six shots, while Josh Winquist had five.
The Americans return to action next weekend for three games against the Toledo Walleye.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans react after a goal against the Wichita Thunder
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 20, 2022
- Growlers Roll Railers 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Win Good Goaltending Battle - Allen Americans
- Nailers Erase Early Deficit, But Wings Come Back to Win Late - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Begins Road Trip with Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Storm Back with Five Unanswered Goals in Wild Comeback Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Take the Rubber Match 3-2 over the Railers Sunday Afternoon - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Drop Weekend Matinee in Maine - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Blank Stingrays for First Shutout Win of Season - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Speed Past the Cyclones in Weekend Finale - Indy Fuel
- Andrusiak Scores in Loss to Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - March 20 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Preview: Royals Seek Series Win in Afternoon Face off vs. Thunder - Reading Royals
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forwards Max Newton and Steve Jandric - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Weekend Series on the Line this Afternoon in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits AT Norfolk - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Look for Sweep of Wichita - Allen Americans
- Rush Bury Mavericks in Overtime, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Dmowski's Historic Night Leads Steelheads in 6-1 Win over Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Morrison, Brandt Lead Royals in Win over Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.