Adam Pleskach Breaks Oilers' All-Time Games Played Record

March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - Adam Pleskach played in his Oilers-leading 581st game - a record that had stood since 1942- in a 3-1 loss to Toledo at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

For the third-straight Oilers' game, the first period concluded without a goal for either team.

Brandon Schultz ended the deadlock with 1:08 remaining in the middle frame, roofing a backhander after splitting the defense to give the Walleye a 1-0 lead.

Hayden Verbeek gave Toledo a 2-0 lead 3:20 into the final period, powering home a chance along the ice. Max Golod answered 50 seconds later with his second goal in as many games, cutting Toledo's lead to one. Keeghan Howdeshell scored the final goal of the game with 6:18 remaining, sealing the score line 3-1.

Pleskach

Oilers' captain Adam Pleskach has been a force to be reckoned with ever since joining the Oilers in 2013, earning several honors, including an All-Rookie team selection, an All-Star selection, an ECHL First-Team selection and a Mountain Division championship. Pleskach leads the Oilers in goals (204), assists (213) and points (417) during the ECHL era. Pleskach ranks second all-time in Oilers' goals (237) and third in points (478).

The Oilers return to the BOK Center tomorrow, March 21, taking on Toledo in a season series rubber match.

