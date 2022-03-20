Fuel Speed Past the Cyclones in Weekend Finale

March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their third game in as many days, the Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones for a Sunday afternoon matchup. Scoring two goals in :18 seconds in the second period, the Fuel would go on to win 4-1 in their final game of the weekend.

After both teams killed off penalties in the first half of the opening period, they were tied 2-2 in shots. Taking the 1-0 lead with 7:21 remaining in the period, Seamus Malone fed Chase Lang a pass in front of the net and he tapped it past Michael Houser.

Coming out flying in the second period, the Fuel put two consecutive goals on the board in the first 1:55 of the period. Seamus Malone would score the first goal off of a cross-crease pass from Lang and following Malone's goal, Chad Yetman got alone behind the Cyclones defense and tucked the puck through the legs of Houser.

Cincinnati's Zack Andruziak cut Indy's lead to 3-1 when he jumped on a loose puck and put it over the shoulder of Mitch Gillam with a slap shot. Indy would defend a handful of shots in the remaining minutes but would hold on to their 3-1 lead heading into the 2nd intermission.

The Fuel would defend a barrage of shots throughout the remainder of the third period but Gillam and company would hold off the Cyclones. Spencer Watson would put the Fuel up 4-1 when he cut across the middle of the ice and fired a slap shot that would beat Houser over the pad.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.