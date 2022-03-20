Morrison, Brandt Lead Royals in Win over Thunder

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 5-2, Saturday, Mar. 19 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 26 of 28 shots while Thunder goalie Brandon Kasel saved 28 of 33 shots.

Reading scored the game's opening goal 2:52 into the first period. Jackson Cressey threaded a saucer pass through a pair of Thunder defenseman to Frank Dichiara who beat Kasels' glove save attempt with a one-timer sent into the back of the Adirondack net. Dichiara's 10th goal of the season gave the Royals an early lead heading into the second period, 1-0.

The offensive flood gates opened for both teams with a combined six goals in the second period. Reading jumped out to a three-goal lead first on Trevor Gooch's 25th goal of the season on the power play followed minutes later by Mason Millman's fifth goal of the season. Jared Brandt set up Millman for a slapshot from the blue-line with a set of tape-to-tape passing that tallied his first of two points in the game.

Adirondack answered back with a pair of goals in a span of two minutes. After a Royals' five-on-three power play expired, Tyler Irvine surged out of the penalty box and sent the puck up ice to Shane Harper for a breakaway. With the puck on his backhand, Harper shot the puck past Nagle as he was tripped up from behind, for Adirondack's third shorthanded goal of the season. Blake Thompson snapped a wrist shot past Nagle's glove-side on the following offensive zone possession to cut the Thunder deficit to one-goal, 3-2

In 47 seconds, Reading took a commanding lead to secure the St.Hattrick's Night victory. Brad Morrison extended the Royals' lead to two-goals off of a forced turnover by Patrick Bajkov. Morrison's goal notched his 11th multi-point game of the season. Jacob Pritchard scored the fifth and final goal of the game for the Royals with a backhand dangle around Kasel for his 15th goal of the season.

The Royals host the Adirondack Thunder Sunday, Mar. 20th, at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

