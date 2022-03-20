Rabbits Score Four in Second, Sweep Admirals with 6-2 Win

March 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







NORFOLK, VA - A four-goal second period led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to complete the three-game sweep of the Norfolk Admirals with a 6-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

GAME SHEET: https://bit.ly/3KWdqba

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GVL 1 4 1 6

NOR 0 0 2 2

In the early stage of the first period, Greenville took the 1-0 lead as Matt Tugnutt gave the puck to Ayden MacDonald, who turned toward the Norfolk goal and fired his 12th goal of the season into the back of the net at the 5:10 mark. The goal ensured MacDonald a goal in all three of the weekend games against the Admirals.

Greenville's offense entered the second period with a determination to add to its advantage and did just that at 2:18, as Quin Foreman tucked his fourth of the season into the net. MacDonald would snipe his second of the game into the Norfolk net at 11:58, before Dallas Gerads scored his sixth of the season at 14:29 to open up a 4-0 score-line. At 15:22, Ben Freeman scored his eighth of the season, a power-play tally, to take a 5-0 advantage into the dressing room.

In the final frame, the Admirals would attempt a comeback, as Noah Corson netted his 15th of the season at 12:32, and Marly Quince score his sixth at 14:50. With time winding down in the gam, Foreman netted his second of the game, the empty-net goal, at 19:09 to secure the 6-2 victory and the three-game sweep of Norfolk.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 26-25-4-3, while the Admirals fall to 20-34-2-3. The victory is Greenville's 10th in the team's last 13 games. Greenville has climbed to .508 point-percentage, closing in on the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division. The Orlando Solar Bears currently hold the fourth slot with a .517 mark.

Greenville returns home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday, March 23, for its first ever meeting with the Trois-Rivieres Lions in a non-divisional game at 7:05 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.