Thunder Announces 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster
October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the team's 2022-23 season-opening roster.
The 24-man roster consists of 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies. Defenseman Zack Hoffman and forward Barret Kirwin will start the season on reserve. Defenseman Chris McKay will start the season on IR.
Defense (7): Billy Constantinou, Brayden Crowder, Dominic Dockery, Dylan MacPherson, Jordan Muzzillo, Kyle Rhodes, Connor Walters
Forwards (12): Peter Bates, Jay Dickman, Stefan Fournier, Logan Fredericks, Dillon Hamaliuk, Timur Ibragimov, Mark Liwiski, Quinn Preston, Mitchell Russell, Michal Stinil, Jake Wahlin, Brayden Watts
Goaltenders (2): Evan Buitenhuis, Liam Hughes
Reserve (2): Zack Hoffman, Barret Kirwin
IR (1): Chris McKay
Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 20, 2022
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena to be Operated by Ghost Pirates Throughout 2022-23 Season - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Announces 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters - ECHL
- Rush Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Announce Season Opening Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Gladiators Reveal Opening Night Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Growlers Announce Season-Opening Roster - Newfoundland Growlers
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Season Opening Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Partner with Gerber Childrenswear for the Born and Raised 864 Program - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Begin Pursuit of Kelly Cup; Announce 2022-23 Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.