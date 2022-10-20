Thunder Announces 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the team's 2022-23 season-opening roster.

The 24-man roster consists of 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies. Defenseman Zack Hoffman and forward Barret Kirwin will start the season on reserve. Defenseman Chris McKay will start the season on IR.

Defense (7): Billy Constantinou, Brayden Crowder, Dominic Dockery, Dylan MacPherson, Jordan Muzzillo, Kyle Rhodes, Connor Walters

Forwards (12): Peter Bates, Jay Dickman, Stefan Fournier, Logan Fredericks, Dillon Hamaliuk, Timur Ibragimov, Mark Liwiski, Quinn Preston, Mitchell Russell, Michal Stinil, Jake Wahlin, Brayden Watts

Goaltenders (2): Evan Buitenhuis, Liam Hughes

Reserve (2): Zack Hoffman, Barret Kirwin

IR (1): Chris McKay

Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans.

