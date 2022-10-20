Idaho Steelheads Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the 2022-23 Idaho Steelheads opening night roster.

The 2022-23 Idaho Steelheads roster includes 25 players with 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders. The Steelheads being their season Friday, Oct. 21 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, IA vs. the Iowa Heartlanders at 6:05 p.m.

Forwards (14): Wade Murphy, Jordan Timmons, Ryan Dmowski, Ty Pelton-Byce, A.J. White, Justin Misiak, Michael Pastujov, Jade Miller, Jack Becker, William Knierim, Colton Kehler, Zach Walker, Janis Svanenbergs, and Jordan Kawaguchi.

Defensemen (8): Nick Canade, Owen Headrick, Darren Brady, Matt Stief, Matt Register, Patrick Kudla, Dawson Barteaux, and Cody Haiskanen.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Kupsky, Rémi Poirier, and Adam Scheel.

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

