Swamp Rabbits Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today the team's 26-man Opening Night roster ahead of their season-opening game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The roster, which consists of 14 forwards, 10 defensemen, and two (2) goaltenders, is as follows:

Forwards: Anthony Beauchamp, Austin Eastman, Tanner Eberle, Jake Elmer, Ben Freeman, Dallas Gerads, Alex Ierullo, Ayden MacDonald, Justin Nachbaur, Nikita Pavlychev, Luke Santerno, Ethan Somoza, Carter Souch, and Chase Zieky.

Defensemen: Ethan Cap, Joe Gatenby, Justin Hamonic, Frank Hora, Christian Kasastul, Max Martin, Kevin McKernan, Bryce Reddick, Bobby Russell, and Cameron Supryka.

Goaltenders: David Hrenak and Michael McNiven

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

