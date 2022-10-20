Stingrays Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster

October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced their Opening Night Roster for the club's 30th season in the East Coast Hockey League.

The season-opening roster is made up of 23 active players including 13 forwards, eight (8) defensemen, and two (2) goaltenders. Two players have veteran (V) status, 10 have rookie (R) eligibility, and 11 have played with the Stingrays before.

Forwards: Tarek Baker (R), Andrew Cherniwchan (V), Lawton Courtnall, Anthony Del Gaizo (R), Jonny Evans (R), Justin Florek (V), Alexandre Fortin, Jarid Lukosevicius, Bear Hughes (R), Kevin O'Neil (R), Ryan Scarfo, Carter Turnbull (R), Josh Wilkins

Defensemen: Carter Allen, Matt Anderson (R), Michael Kim, Benton Maass (R), Connor Moore, Chaz Reddekopp, Chase Stewart, Evan Wardley

Goaltenders: Riley Morris (R), Tyler Wall (R)

Additionally, forwards Gavin Gould and Sean Gulka, defenseman Kylor Wall, and goaltender Garin Bjorklund will start the season on the injured reserve and cannot be officially added to the Stingrays roster until they are healthy. The Stingrays will have Washington Capitals' prospect Garin Bjorklund along with Hershey Bears products, Alexandre Fortin, Bear Hughes, Ryan Scarfo, Michael Kim, and Benton Maass on the roster to start the year.

The Stingrays kick off their 30th season celebration at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 22 against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m. Make sure to beat the rush and come out early for the Bud Light Pregame Tailgate Party from 4-6 p.m. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive a 2022-23 magnet schedule presented by MUSC Health. Support Charleston Southern University's Operation Christmas Drive by donating a variety of items found here.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.