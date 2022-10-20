Optima Health & Sentara Named Presenting Sponsor of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced on Thursday that Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health has been named the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena.

"Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health have been ardent supporters of the quality of life that the Norfolk Admirals have brought to Hampton Roads for decades," said Norfolk Admirals president Billy Johnson. "When the Admirals presented the opportunity to put the hockey world's eyes on Hampton Roads through the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health immediately asked how they could help. They jumped right in to support this unique, national spotlight on the wonderful community of Hampton Roads."

Individual tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health start at $20 per seat and available for purchase.

