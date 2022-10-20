Gladiators Reveal Opening Night Roster

DULUTH, Ga. -The Atlanta Gladiators announced the team's Opening Night Roster on Thursday. The list features 16 returners from last season's group that finished second place in the ECHL's South Division with 91 points. The initial roster also features five players on American Hockey League contracts with Atlanta's affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Gladiators open the season on Friday at Gas South Arena against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades at 7:00 PM.

1 Alex Sakellaropoulos* G

5 Paul McAvoy [R] F

6 Noah Laaouan# [R] D

7 Dylan Carabia [R] D

8 Bode Wilde% D

11 Zach Yoder D

15 Mike Turner F

16 Cody Sylvester [V] F

20 Reece Vitelli# [R] F

21 Brandon Shultz F

22 Jacob Graves [V] D

23 Mike Pelech [V] F

28 Derek Topatigh D

31 David Tendeck# G

33 Gabe Guertler F

37 Kaid Oliver F

40 Tyler Parks# G

47 Dalton Thrower [V] D

48 Tim Davison D

51 Kameron Kielly F

55 Josh Thrower* D

59 Eric Neiley F

74 Sanghoon Shin F

* Reserve...# AHL Contract...% NHL Contact...[R] Rookie...[V] Veteran

