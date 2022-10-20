Royals Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's 2022-23 season-opening roster.

2022-23 Roster:

Goaltenders (2)

#35 Pat Nagle

#73 Nolan Maier

Forwards (11)

#11 Alec Butcher

#14 Trey Bradley

#16 Shane Sellar

#17 Max Newton

#18 Kamerin Nault

#19 Zane Franklin

#21 Sam Sternchein

#24 Jacob Gaucher

#39 Brendan Hoffmann

#43 Tyler Kirkup

#91 Yvan Mongo

Defensemen (8)

#4 Max Balinson

#5 Will MacKinnon

#12 Mason Millman

#26 Colin Felix

#27 Garrett McFadden

#44 Ryan Romeo

#58 Dominic Cormier

#81 Mike Chen

Reserve (2)

#7 Devon Paliani

#31 Justin Kapelmaster

-

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to two players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

The Royals will carry 21 players on their roster for opening night. At least one player must be on the Reserve List to start the season to make the team's roster valid.

Roster Notes

The Royals carry 12 Canadiens and 11 Americans. The combined age of the Royals' roster is 24.75 years old. This makes the roster one of the youngest in the ECHL. They rank as the fifth youngest team, ahead of only Norfolk (24.69), Savannah (24.38), Wichita (24.20) and Wheeling (23.64).

One player has been reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia: Mason Millman.

Seven players have been assigned to Reading by Lehigh Valley: Pat Nagle, Nolan Maier, Jacob Gaucher, Garrett McFadden, Will MacKinnon, Colin Felix, Trey Bradley.

Twelve players are rookies: Max Balinson, Jacob Gaucher, Colin Felix, Brendan Hoffmann, Tyler Kirkup, Will MacKinnon, Nolan Maier, Yvan Mongo, Max Newton, Ryan Romeo, Shane Sellar and Sam Sternschein.

The Royals open the season on the road against the Newfoundland Growlers Friday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Upcoming Games:

Opening Night - Oct. 29 vs. Indy

Be at our pregame block party on Penn St.

Spin Doctors will perform at a FREE live pregame concert

Giveaway is a Royals Thunder Stick

Halloween Game / $1 Day presented by Prospectus Berco - Oct. 30 vs. Indy

Join us for Spooky season at Santander Arena with $1 deals at concessions around the concourse...this isn't a trick, just a treat!

Giveaway is a 2022-33 Royals Magnet Schedule

Oktoberfest - Nov. 4 vs. Wheeling

Celebrate German heritage and terrific food and drink at Santander Arena

Giveaway is a pretzel on the house

Five-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FIVE of our biggest games of the year at home! Five-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Opening Night - October, 29th @7:00 p.m.

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Starting at $99.99 for silver zone tickets and $119.99 for purple zone tickets. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

