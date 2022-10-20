Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster
October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Opening Night Roster ahead of its 11th season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2022-23 regular season when it visits the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.
Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
Orlando Solar Bears 2022 Opening Night Roster:
Forwards
Matthew Barnaby*
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Brian Bowen
Maxim Cajkovic [TB*]
Joe Carroll [R]
Carson Denomie
Karl El-Mir
Hunter Fejes*
Tristin Langan
Ross Olsson
Dante Sheriff [R*]
Andrew Sturtz+
Shawn Szydlowski [V]
Brendan van Riemsdyk
Adam Varga [R]
Defensemen
Michael Brodzinski [V]
Jack Dougherty
Chris Harpur [R]
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Steven Oleksy [V]
Dmitry Semykin [TB]
Matthew Sredl+
Goaltenders
Brad Barone
Brandon Halverson*
Jack LaFontaine [TB]
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract
* = 14-day injured reserve
+ = Reserve
Roster at a Glance:
Position Breakdown:
Forwards - 16
Defensemen - 9
Goaltenders - 3
Contract status:
ECHL - 25
NHL - 3
Country of Origin:
U.S.A - 19
Canada - 7
Russia - 1
Slovakia - 1
Draft Status:
Drafted - 8
Undrafted - 20
The Solar Bears open up their home schedule on Sunday, October 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
