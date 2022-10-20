Cyclones Announce Season Opening Roster
October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced their season opening roster ahead of dropping the puck for the 2022-23 ECHL regular season.
The 'Clones roster is composed of three goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 14 forwards. The full season opening roster can be found below.
Goaltenders (3): Trevin Kozlowski, Mark Sinclair, Beck Warm
Defensemen (8): Sean Allen, Arvin Atwal, Zach Berzolla, Dakota Betts, Josh Burnside, Matt Cairns, Dajon Mingo, Jalen Smereck
Forwards (14): Jeremiah Addison, Zack Andrusiak, Matt Berry, Louie Caporusso, Cody Caron, Lincoln Griffin, Phil Lagunov, Lee Lapid, Matt McLeod, Josh Passolt, Patrick Polino, Emmett Sproule, Justin Vaive, Brandon Yeamans
The puck drops on the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 22nd! Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
