Cyclones Announce Season Opening Roster

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced their season opening roster ahead of dropping the puck for the 2022-23 ECHL regular season.

The 'Clones roster is composed of three goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 14 forwards. The full season opening roster can be found below.

Goaltenders (3): Trevin Kozlowski, Mark Sinclair, Beck Warm

Defensemen (8): Sean Allen, Arvin Atwal, Zach Berzolla, Dakota Betts, Josh Burnside, Matt Cairns, Dajon Mingo, Jalen Smereck

Forwards (14): Jeremiah Addison, Zack Andrusiak, Matt Berry, Louie Caporusso, Cody Caron, Lincoln Griffin, Phil Lagunov, Lee Lapid, Matt McLeod, Josh Passolt, Patrick Polino, Emmett Sproule, Justin Vaive, Brandon Yeamans

