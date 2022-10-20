Growlers Announce Season-Opening Roster

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce the club's 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster.

This Growlers roster features 21 players, including two goaltenders, six defensemen and 13 forwards. Please see below for the full roster.

The 2022-23 roster features 11 returning players who suited up for the Growlers during the 2021-22 ECHL season, including four members of the 2019 Kelly Cup championship squad.

The season-opening roster features a total of 15 AHL-contracted players, which includes 12 from the Toronto Marlies and an additional three players from the Manitoba Moose.

Of the 21 players listed, six of them hail from the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as nine Americans, five additional Canadians, and for the first time in franchise history, a player from the Czech Republic.

The Growlers begin their fourth season in the ECHL at home at the Mary Brown's Centre as they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals, on Friday, October 21 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

