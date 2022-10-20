Americans Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 20, 2022







ALLEN, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce their season-opening roster.

This will be the 14th season of professional hockey in North Texas, and the 9th as a member of the ECHL.

The Americans return eight players from the 2021-2022 roster, including goalie Luke Peressini, forwards Spencer Asuchak, Jackson Leppard, Jack Combs, Justin Young, and defensemen Kris Myllari, Nick Albano, and Jared Bethune.

The Americans will be led by Head Coach and GM Chad Costello, along with Assistant Coaches Aaron Gens and Gary Steffes. See the complete 2022-2023 roster listed by position below.

Goalies: Logan Flodell and Luke Peressini

Forwards: Colton Hargrove, Jackson Leppard, Liam Finlay, Zach Pochiro, Jack Combs, Spencer Asuchak, Justin Young, Mikael Robidoux, Andrew Durham, Marcel Godbout, Hank Crone and Stephen Baylis

Defensemen: Ryan Gagnon, Kris Myllari, Nick Albano, Jared Bethune, Colton Saucerman, Dalton Skelly, and Lord-Anthony Grissom

The Allen Americans open the regular season this Friday, October 21st in Tulsa. The Americans home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

