Rush Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment the team's opening night roster ahead of the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Head coach and general manager Scott Burt will carry 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders on the active roster to open the season. Additionally, forwards Tanner Schachle and Zach Court will open the season on the reserve list and forwards Brett Gravelle and Garrett Klotz as well as goaltender Brad Arvanitis will open the season on injured reserve.

Defenseman Kenton Helgesen will once again wear the C on his chest as Rapid City's captain. For home games, forwards Logan Nelson and Alex Aleardi will be the alternate captains. During road games, forward Max Coatta will be an alternate captain, joined by a rotation of forwards Calder Brooks, Matt Marcinew and Jon Martin. Burt also designated forwards Keegan Iverson and Garrett Klotz as part of the team's leadership group.

The Flames assigned forwards Ilya Nikolaev and Rory Kerins from the AHL Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday, and with their inclusion, the Rush open the season with seven players who are on AHL contracts and two who have NHL contracts.

Rapid City opens its 2022-23 season on the road against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night. Puck drop at Maverick Center is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. The Rush return to the Black Hills for Opening Weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks on October 28 and 29. On October 29, the Rush will retire the jersey of longtime defenseman Riley Weselowski before the game. Tickets for Opening Weekend are on sale now at rapidcityrush.com.

