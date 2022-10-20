K-Wings Sign Goaltender Hunter Vorva
October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the signing of Hunter Vorva to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Vorva, 26, is a Kalamazoo native and played for the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL) in 2021-22 and was originally invited to K-Wings training camp on a tryout contract.
"Hunter had a good training camp and has earned the opportunity to start the season with his hometown team," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach.
The 5-foot 11-inch, 165-pound, netminder sported a 1.93 goals against average with a .934 save percentage in 32 games played for the Havoc last season, and was named SPHL Goaltender of the Year for his performance.
"I couldn't be more excited to be part of the K-Wings organization," Vorva said. "Being a player on this ice after watching this team growing up is a dream come true and a privilege I do not take lightly. I know just how loud this barn can get, and I cannot wait to get the season started."
Kalamazoo also released forward Darby Llewellyn from his SPC.
The K-Wings open the 2022-23 season this Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
