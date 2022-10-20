Home Opener this Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets begin their 71st season at Indy tomorrow night with the home portion of the schedule starting Saturday versus Cincinnati at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The team released Tristan Pelletier, Liam Van Loon forwards, and goaltender Rylan Toth.

The Komets will begin the 2022-23 season with 14 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders.

There will be a pre-game presentation of Komet legends before the start of Saturday's game. The estimated puck drop is 7:55 p.m.

Tickets for the home opener and all Komet home games are available at the Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com.

Visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011 for more ticket information.

