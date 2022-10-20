Home Opener this Saturday
October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets begin their 71st season at Indy tomorrow night with the home portion of the schedule starting Saturday versus Cincinnati at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The team released Tristan Pelletier, Liam Van Loon forwards, and goaltender Rylan Toth.
The Komets will begin the 2022-23 season with 14 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders.
There will be a pre-game presentation of Komet legends before the start of Saturday's game. The estimated puck drop is 7:55 p.m.
Tickets for the home opener and all Komet home games are available at the Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com.
Visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011 for more ticket information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 20, 2022
- Americans Announce Season-Opening Roster - Allen Americans
- Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Optima Health & Sentara Named Presenting Sponsor of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health Named Presenting Sponsor of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Home Opener this Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena to be Operated by Ghost Pirates Throughout 2022-23 Season - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Announces 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters - ECHL
- Rush Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Announce Season Opening Roster - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Gladiators Reveal Opening Night Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster - Reading Royals
- Growlers Announce Season-Opening Roster - Newfoundland Growlers
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Season Opening Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Partner with Gerber Childrenswear for the Born and Raised 864 Program - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Begin Pursuit of Kelly Cup; Announce 2022-23 Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.