Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena to be Operated by Ghost Pirates Throughout 2022-23 Season

SAVANNAH, GA - The City of Savannah and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, announced today that the Savannah Civic Center's Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena will be operated by the team throughout the 2022-23 Ghost Pirates season.

In addition to hosting select Ghost Pirates practices, the facility will be home to regular public skating sessions, youth and adult hockey, and learn-to-skate classes. The Ghost Pirates will also introduce a learn-to-skate program aimed at inner-city children in conjunction with various nonprofit organizations.

"This agreement is a win-win - ensuring the success of Savannah's first professional hockey team while introducing new sports programs focused on expanding opportunities and exposing young people in our community," Mayor Van R. Johnson II said. "For many years, public skating during the holiday season was one of the most popular events at the Civic Center. Savannah can't wait for its return."

Public skating at the Savannah Civic Center is expected to begin on Thanksgiving weekend and end in May 2023. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the partnership between the Ghost Pirates and the City of Savannah will be outlined at a later date. A schedule is being developed and will be posted on GhostPiratesIce.com.

"The goal of this cooperative initiative is to increase participation in ice sports at all ages and levels," Zawyer Sports President Bob Ohrablo said. "We appreciate the City of Savannah assisting as we introduce ice sports to the local community."

The Ghost Pirates begin their maiden season this Saturday at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in South Carolina before traveling to Atlanta for a Sunday 3 p.m. matinee versus the Atlanta Gladiators. Opening Night on Nov. 5 at Enmarket Arena is sold out.

