ECHL Transactions - October 20
October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 20, 2022:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
South Carolina:
Jeremy Brodeur, G from Norfolk
Newfoundland:
Chad Pietroniro, F/D from Rapid City
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Kohen Olischefski, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Thibeault, D activated from reserve
Delete Emile Poirier, F recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Add Gianluca Esteves, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport
Add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
Delete Steven Jandric, F placed on reserve
