ECHL Transactions - October 20

October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 20, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

South Carolina:

Jeremy Brodeur, G from Norfolk

Newfoundland:

Chad Pietroniro, F/D from Rapid City

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Kohen Olischefski, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Thibeault, D activated from reserve

Delete Emile Poirier, F recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Gianluca Esteves, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

Delete Steven Jandric, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.