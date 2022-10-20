Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has released the roster for opening night as the Thunder will face the Worcester Railers on the road Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m.

"Coach Bergin and I are extremely excited to announce our opening night roster," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "We feel as though we have a great mix of veteran leadership , youthful enthusiasm, high-end skill, speed, and toughness. We can't wait to get the season started."

SKATERS

# NAME P. HT. WT. S BIRTHPLACE BORN

3 Filip Bratt D 5-10 176 R Stockholm, Sweden 5/19/2002

6 Jeff Taylor "A" D 6-0 187 L Clifton Park, NY 4/13/1994

9 Colin Long F 6-0 184 R Santa Ana, CA 6/19/1989

10 Ryan Smith F 6-1 215 R Roanoke, VA 4/4/1997

11 Shane Harper "C" F 5-11 193 R Valencia, CA 2/1/1989

12 Cory Dennis (Reserve) D 6-0 190 L Madison, WI 2/16/1997

13 Ivan Chukarov D 6-4 205 L Des Plaines, IL 4/3/1995

14 Vladislav Mikhalchuk F 6-4 185 R Minsk, Belarus 10/16/1999

17 Yanick Turcotte F 6-0 195 L Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, QC 6/25/1996

18 Rex Moe (IR) F 6-2 225 L Grand Rapids, MI 11/10/1998

19 Jake Ryczek (IR) D 5-11 180 R Springfield, MA 3/19/1998

21 Patrick Grasso F 5-8 167 R Des Moines, IA 5/29/1996

22 Sebastian Vidmar F 6-3 200 L Malmo, Sweden 3/13/1994

23 Nick Rivera F 6-0 194 R Pacific Palisades, CA 5/3/1996

24 Xavier Parent F 5-8 170 L Laval, QC 3/23/2001

26 Ryan Da Silva D 6-0 202 R Newmarket, ON 3/26/1998

27 Billy Jerry F 6-4 205 R River Falls, WI 11/21/1997

44 Daniel Maggio "A" D 6-3 216 R Windsor, ON 3/4/1991

58 Garrett Van Wyhe F 6-2 195 L Seattle, WA 4/30/1997

60 Jarrod Gourley D 6-2 210 L Calgary, AB 6/29/1999

63 Shawn Weller F 6-2 215 L Glens Falls, NY 7/8/1986

91 Noah Corson F 6-0 180 L Sherbrooke, QC 3/17/1998

GOALTENDERS

# NAME P. HT. WT. GL BIRTHPLACE BORN

1 Isaac Poulter G 6-2 178 L Winnipeg, MB 9/12/2001

35 Jake Theut (Reserve) G 6-3 202 L Washington, MI 10/16/1993

39 Mareks Mitens G 6-2 202 L Ventspils, Latvia 1/29/1998

The Thunder host the Worcester Railers in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Opening Night 4-Pack. Get four tickets, a Thunder hat, and an additional flex ticket for just $75 by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

