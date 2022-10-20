Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster
October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has released the roster for opening night as the Thunder will face the Worcester Railers on the road Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m.
"Coach Bergin and I are extremely excited to announce our opening night roster," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "We feel as though we have a great mix of veteran leadership , youthful enthusiasm, high-end skill, speed, and toughness. We can't wait to get the season started."
SKATERS
# NAME P. HT. WT. S BIRTHPLACE BORN
3 Filip Bratt D 5-10 176 R Stockholm, Sweden 5/19/2002
6 Jeff Taylor "A" D 6-0 187 L Clifton Park, NY 4/13/1994
9 Colin Long F 6-0 184 R Santa Ana, CA 6/19/1989
10 Ryan Smith F 6-1 215 R Roanoke, VA 4/4/1997
11 Shane Harper "C" F 5-11 193 R Valencia, CA 2/1/1989
12 Cory Dennis (Reserve) D 6-0 190 L Madison, WI 2/16/1997
13 Ivan Chukarov D 6-4 205 L Des Plaines, IL 4/3/1995
14 Vladislav Mikhalchuk F 6-4 185 R Minsk, Belarus 10/16/1999
17 Yanick Turcotte F 6-0 195 L Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, QC 6/25/1996
18 Rex Moe (IR) F 6-2 225 L Grand Rapids, MI 11/10/1998
19 Jake Ryczek (IR) D 5-11 180 R Springfield, MA 3/19/1998
21 Patrick Grasso F 5-8 167 R Des Moines, IA 5/29/1996
22 Sebastian Vidmar F 6-3 200 L Malmo, Sweden 3/13/1994
23 Nick Rivera F 6-0 194 R Pacific Palisades, CA 5/3/1996
24 Xavier Parent F 5-8 170 L Laval, QC 3/23/2001
26 Ryan Da Silva D 6-0 202 R Newmarket, ON 3/26/1998
27 Billy Jerry F 6-4 205 R River Falls, WI 11/21/1997
44 Daniel Maggio "A" D 6-3 216 R Windsor, ON 3/4/1991
58 Garrett Van Wyhe F 6-2 195 L Seattle, WA 4/30/1997
60 Jarrod Gourley D 6-2 210 L Calgary, AB 6/29/1999
63 Shawn Weller F 6-2 215 L Glens Falls, NY 7/8/1986
91 Noah Corson F 6-0 180 L Sherbrooke, QC 3/17/1998
GOALTENDERS
# NAME P. HT. WT. GL BIRTHPLACE BORN
1 Isaac Poulter G 6-2 178 L Winnipeg, MB 9/12/2001
35 Jake Theut (Reserve) G 6-3 202 L Washington, MI 10/16/1993
39 Mareks Mitens G 6-2 202 L Ventspils, Latvia 1/29/1998
The Thunder host the Worcester Railers in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Opening Night 4-Pack. Get four tickets, a Thunder hat, and an additional flex ticket for just $75 by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
