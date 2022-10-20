Stingrays Add Experienced Goaltender Jeremy Brodeur

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have claimed goaltender Jeremy Brodeur off waivers from the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday. Brodeur was immediately added to the active roster.

"Jeremy is an experienced goaltender in the ECHL," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He has an extremely high ceiling and has proven he has what it takes to win hockey games."

Brodeur, 25, spent the 2021-22 campaign on an AHL contract with the Providence Bruins, making 47 saves on 50 shots in his lone appearance. In addition to the one game with Providence, the native of Essex Fells, NJ appeared in 37 games with the ECHL's Maine Mariners where he posted a 16-12-5 record along with a 3.14 goals against average and .907 save percentage. On March 19th, 2022, Brodeur faced off against the Stingrays, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a 1-0 loss.

Since turning pro in 2017, the 6-foot, 185-pound netminder has spent parts of five seasons across the AHL, ECHL, SPHL, and Europe. Brodeur has seen action in four AHL games for the Binghamton Devils and Providence Bruins, posting a .922 save percentage and a 2.98 goals against average. Approaching the century mark, he has suited up for 97 career ECHL games with the Allen Americans, Norfolk Admirals, and Maine Mariners, earning a .907 save percentage and a 3.34 goals against average.

From 2019-21, Brodeur appeared in seven games combined with the Peoria Rivermen and Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, posting a 1.58 goals against average and a .951 save percentage. Additionally, he spent part of the 2019-20 season overseas with HK Budapest in Hungary, recording a 3.04 goals against average with a .915 save percentage.

Brodeur's father, Martin, spent 22 seasons in the National Hockey League and was a 2018 NHL Hall of Fame inductee. Other accolades for Martin include three Stanley Cups, being named Rookie of the Year in 1994, four Goaltender of the Year honors, and three NHL First-Team nods.

