K-Wings Begin Pursuit of Kelly Cup; Announce 2022-23 Roster

October 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced their 2022-23 regular season roster on Thursday.

The regular season starts this Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. EDT versus the Indy Fuelat Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI and will feature 25 players: 13 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders as outlined alphabetically by position below.

Forwards (13)

15 Shaw Boomhower, 19 Erik Bradford, 10 Raymond Brice, 48 Anthony Collins, 38 Daniel D'Amico, 21 Max Humitz, 44 Matheson Iacopelli, 7 Logan Lambdin, 9 Mason McCarty, 25 Tanner Nagel, 8 Coale Norris, 17 Brandon Saigeon, 93 Justin Taylor

Defensemen (10)

2 Ryan Cook, 4 Anthony Florentino, 3 Olivier LeBlanc, 6 Jeremy Masella, 20 Joe Masonius, 24 Justin Murray, 5 Chad Nychuk, 11 Tyler Rockwell, 23 Collin Saccoman, 12 Josh Victor

Goaltenders (2)

35 Trevor Gorsuch, 31 Hunter Vorva

Make sure to start the 48th season of Kalamazoo Wings hockey off right with the Home Opener Ticket Package, presented by Airway Fun Center. Receive a White or Blue level ticket, a K-wings Magnet Schedule & Team Pennant, a $5 Concessions voucher and one free game of bowling for just $34.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.