Thunder Acquire Rights to Nick Hutchison

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has acquired the rights to forward Nick Hutchison from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for defenseman Ryan Da Silva.

Hutchison, 27, has four goals and five assists in 29 games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets this season. During the 2021-22 season, the Hicksville, New York native had 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points in 31 games for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. Hutchison played one game with Adirondack in the 2019-20 season following his collegiate career and had a goal and an assist in his pro debut with the Thunder.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward racked up 113 points (60 goals, 53 assists) in 140 NCAA Division 1 games with Canisius College. In 79 total ECHL games, Hutchison has 23 goals and 40 assists for 63 points. In 61 total AHL games with Utica, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Manitoba, Hutchison has 16 points.

