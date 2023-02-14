Wichita Starts Week Tonight in Tulsa on Valentine's Day

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Quinn Preston (left) in the face off circle

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Quinn Preston (left) in the face off circle(Wichita Thunder)

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins the week on Valentine's Day with a trip to the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. to face the Tulsa Oilers.

This is the 11th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. Wichita is 6-4-0 in the season-series against Tulsa. All-time, the Thunder are 164-155-37 against the Oilers and 74-86-17 on the road against Tulsa.

Tonight is the first of two meetings this week between the Thunder and the Oilers. Wichita last saw Tulsa on January 15, winning 6-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder are making their first visit to the BOK Center since January 8, winning 3-2 in a shootout. After tonight, the Oilers will travel to Wichita on Saturday night.

Both teams are winless in their last three games. Wichita lost on Saturday night to Kansas City, 3-0. The Oilers dropped a 5-3 contest on Saturday in Boise against Idaho.

The Thunder remains in second place with 54 points. Tulsa sits in seventh place with 38 points. Wichita leads Kansas City by just five points in the standings and the Mavericks will have three games in hand after tonight.

Wichita has had success against the Oilers on the power play this season. The Thunder are 14-for-54 against Tulsa, good for a 25.9% clip. At the BOK Center, Wichita is 6-for-28, good for a 21.4% clip. On the penalty kill, the Thunder have gone 29-for-37, good for a 78.4% kill rate.

Eddie Matsushima leads the Oilers with 16 points (8g, 8a) in 10 games against the Thunder. Max Golod is second with nine points (1g, 8a) in nine games.

Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 12 points (4g, 8a) in nine games against the Oilers. Jay Dickman is second with 11 points (3g, 8a) in 10 games against Tulsa.

THUNDERBOLTS...Cole MacDonald is eighth among defenseman with 29 points, first among defenseman in power play assists (18) and second among defenseman with 21 power play points...Wichita is 18-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-4 in one-goal games...Wichita is 20-14-4 when being outshot by its opponent...

OILERS NOTES - Eddie Matsushima is tied for first with four shorthanded goals and leads the league with six shorthanded points...Tag Bertuzzi is third in the league for rookies in shooting percentage (24.2%)...Tulsa is 8-8-2-1 when scoring first...

Wichita returns home on Wednesday, February 15, which is the final Winning Wednesday of the season, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $40. Use the code WINNING when you check out.

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day idea? Join us for our Suiteheart Date Night on Wednesday, February 15. You and your significant other can sit in our luxury party suite, have a catered meal and more. Click here to get more information.

Join us this Saturday for a loaded night. Saturday is Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress. Come meet Chase and Marshall on the concourse. The team will be wearing a special PAW Patrol-themed uniform that will be auctioned live on the DASH Auction App.

Saturday night is also Scout Night, our first-ever Pucks 'N Pups Night and Gold As Ice.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.