Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) picked up another three game sweep this past week outscoring the Tulsa Oilers 16-4 across the week. With the best record in the entire ECHL (36-8-0-2) Idaho travels to Wichita and Kansas City this week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Wichita | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Feb. 17 at Kansas City | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Feb. 18 at Kansas City | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (36-8-0-2, 74pts)

2. Wichita Thunder (25-18-4-0, 54pts)

3. Kansas City Mavericks (22-18-5-0, 49pts)

4. Allen Americans (22-23-1-0, 45pts)

5. Rapid City Rush (22-23-1-0, 45pts)

6. Utah Grizzlies (19-24-2-0, 40pts)

7. Tulsa Oilers (15-22-7-1, 38pts)

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

GAMES PLAYED GAMES REMAINING

Utah Grizzlies 15 (11-4-0-0) 3 (2H / 1A)

Rapid City Rush 11 (8-2-0-1) 3 (3A)

Wichita Thunder 6 (5-1-0-0) 1 (1A)

Tulsa Oilers 6 (4-1-0-1)

Allen Americans 3 (3-0-0-0) 5 (2H / 3A)

Worcester Railers 3 (3-0-0-0)

Iowa Heartlanders 2 (2-0-0-0)

Kansas City Mavericks 8 (3H / 5A)

Maine Mariners 3 (3H)

Orlando Solar Bears 3 (3H)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 8 Idaho (5) vs. Tulsa (0)

Rémi Poirier made a career high 37 saves for his third shutout of the season and Idaho's seventh overall. Zane Franklin recorded his second multi-goal game of the season while Zach Walker tallied an assist increasing his point streak to four games.

Friday, Feb. 10 Idaho (6) vs. Tulsa (1)

The Steelheads tied a game high this season scoring three times on the power-play all of which came in the third period. Ryan Dmowski notched his 50th career ECHL goal while Colton Kehler played in his 100thSteelhead game snapping a 14-game goal less drought. Patrick Kudla registered a career high four assists while Owen Headrick and Antonio Stranges each recorded two.

Friday, Feb. 10 Idaho (6) vs. Tulsa (1)

Idaho finished 3-for-6 on the power-play for the second straight game. Willie Knierim scored for his third straight games tallying two goals for the second time this season adding one on the power-play and one short-handed. Justin Ducharme added two goals for his second multi-goal game of the campaign while Nick Canade and A.J. White each tallied two assists.

RECENT MILESTONES

#11 Justin Ducharme played in his 50th career ECHL game Wednesday night.

#15 Ryan Dmowski scored his 50th career ECHL goal Friday night.

#18 A.J. White played in his 321st Steelhead game Saturday night passing Darrell Hay for second all-time.

#26 Jade Miller tied a single season high in goals (11) scoring Friday night.

#34 Colton Kehler snapped a 14-game goal less drought scoring last night in his 100th game as a Steelhead.

#51 Dawson Barteaux scored his first goal as a Steelhead last night.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#7 Owen Headrick is three goals shy of tying Jeremy Mylymok (2000-01) for most goals by a defenseman in Steelheads history.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is five games shy of 100 career ECHL games, two assists shy of 50, and ttwo points shy of 100.

#18 A.J. White is one one goal (83) shy of tying Lance Galbraith for third all-time, and four assists (154) shy of tying Darrell Hay for second all-time. He is (8) points shy of 300 career ECHL/Pro points.

#26 Jade Miller is seven games shy of 150 career ECHL/Pro games.

#29 Willie Knierim is one game shy of 50 career pro games, all of which have come with the Steelheads.

#37 Zane Franklin is two games shy of 100 career ECHL/Pro games.

#43 Matt Register is four goals shy of 100 career ECHL goals.

#55 Zach Walker is two games shy of 100 career Steelhead games.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#3 Nick Canade has points in three of his last five games (1-3-4) and has three fighting majors in his last eight games.

#6 Wade Murphy is tied for third in the ECHL at (+26). He has points in four of his last six games (2-3-5), six of his last nine (3-4-7), nine of his last 14 (5-8-13) and at least one point in 20 of 33 games.

#7 Owen Headrick leads all ECHL defensemen in points (41) and goals (12). He is tied for first amongst defenders in power-play goals (6) and tied for second in power-play points (19). He is second amongst ECHL rookies in man advantage points. He has points in four of his last five games (1-4-5), 14 of his last 18 (4-14-18), 30 of his last 36 (12-25-37), and at least one point in 31 of 40 games.

#10 Antonio Stranges has points in back-to-back games (1-2-3) and seven of 11 games (4-7-11).

#11 Justin Ducharme has goals/points in back-to-back games (3-1-4) including six goals in his last six games. He has points in 10 of his last 11 games (8-6-14). He has a point in 14 of 17 games.

#15 Ryan Dmowski ranks sixth in points (49) and tied for sixth in goals (20) in the ECHL. He has points in four straight games (1-3-4), six of his last seven games (3-3-6), seven of his last nine (4-4-8), eight of his last 11 (4-5-9), nine of his last 13 (4-7-11), 12 of his last 17 (6-9-15). He has a point in 32 of 46 games and a goal in 18.

#18 A.J. White has points in eight of his last 11 (6-6-12). He has points in 12 of his last 18 games (10-9-19), 17 of his last 28 (14-13-27), and 18 of his last 30 (14-14-28). Over his last 38 games he has tallied a point in 23 games (14-20-34).

#29 Willie Knierim has goals/points in three straight games (3-1-4). He has points in 14 of his last 19 games (10-9-18).

#31 Rémi Poirier leads the ECHL in goals against average (1.80) and save percentage (0.937) while ranking third in wins (18).

#43 Matt Register leads the ECHL at (+43) and has been an even or plus rating in 40 of 46 games. He has points in three straight games (0-3-3), nine of his last 10 games (1-11-12) and 16 of his last 25 games (4-17-21).

#47 Patrick Kudla is second amongst ECHL defensemen in scoring (6-33-39) and has a point in 25 of 43 games.

#55 Zach Walker has points in four of his last six games (1-4-5).

#74 Cody Haiskanen is second amongst ECHL skaters at (+33).

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored the most goals for this season (192) averaging (4.17) per game. Idaho scored five or more goals in all three games last week vs. Tulsa. The Steelheads scored six goals Friday night for the 10th time this season. They have scored four or more goals in 19 of their last 28 games and five or more in 17 of their last 33. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 31 games this year posting a record of (30-1) when doing so.

DEPTH IN SCORING

11 different players have double digits in goals while 14 different skaters have 20+ points. Of the 24 skaters to play for Idaho this year 21 have scored at least one goal while 20 have double digits in points.

DEFENSIVE SCORING

The Steelheads have produced the most points from the blueline in the entire ECHL (28-133-161). Last year Idaho had (31-139-170) from the backend.

OVERALL GOAL DIFFERNTIALS

Idaho has scored the most goals for (192) and allowed the fewest (98) for the best goal differential (+94). Newfoundland is the next closest team in goals for (185) while Maine has allowed the next fewest (121) in three less games than the Steelheads.

SURGING SPECIAL TEAMS

Idaho ranks second on the power-play (42/173, 24.3%). The Steelheads went 3-for-6 in each of their last two games and have scored a power-play goal in five of their last eight games and in 27 of their first 46 games including 11 multi-power play goal games. Idaho ranks first on the penalty kill (143/167, 85.6%) and are (37/42, 88.1%) in their last 13 games. They have allowed a power-play goal against in just 16 games this season including six multi-man advantage goal games.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho has scored first 30 times this season, third most in the league, and have a record of (26-3) when scoring first. The Steelheads have scored first in seven of their last eight games.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (20)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (33)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (49)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+43)

PIMS: Ryan Dmowski (48)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (6)

SHGs: A.J. White, Ty Pelton-Byce, Willie Knierim (2)

GWGs: Owen Headrick, A.J. White (2)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (209)

Wins: Rémi Poirier (18)

GAA: Rémi Poirier (1.80)

SV%: Rémi Poirier (.937)

Stay up to date with all things Steelhead on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

