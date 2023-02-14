Cutler Signs AHL PTO, Miner Recalled to Colorado

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Brandon Cutler signed a PTO (Player Tryout) with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. On February 13th Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled to Colorado and Defenseman Jordon Stone was released by the Grizzlies.

Cutler lost an assist on February 10th at Rapid City to end an 8 game point streak but he leaves for Colorado with a point in 9 of his last 10 games with Utah. Cutler had 3 assists at Rapid City on February 11th in a 4-3 overtime loss. Cutler has 16 points in his last 10 games.

Miner is in his second full season as a professional. He holds the Grizzlies all-time record with 9 shutouts, including 2 in the 2022-2023 season. This season Miner has a record of 8-12-2 with a 3.12 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

Stone appeared in 8 games with Utah this season and 26 games since the start of the 2021-2022 season.

The Utah Grizzlies will host the Allen Americans for a 3 game series on February 22, 24-25. February 24th and 25th is Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend, with specialty jerseys featuring names of those impacted by cancer. Face-off all 3 evenings is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.