Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023 Teddy Bear Toss Totals

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators have announced today that the total number of teddy bears collected during Saturday night's game was 15,067. This number eclipses last year's total, which was 14,526. The attendance for the annual event was the second largest of the season for the Gladiators, with the official number at 8,237.

Each teddy bear collected will be donated to one of the following: Streetwise Georgia, The Children's Hospital of Atlanta, the Ronald McDonald House, the Salvation Army, American Kidney Services and other organizations around the Atlanta area.

Reece Vitelli was the one to unleash the teddy bears from the crowd at Gas South Arena, scoring his ninth goal of the season just 51 seconds into the game.

Following tonight's matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays, Atlanta will head on the road for the next five games. The Gladiators will return home to Gas South Arena on Sunday, February 26th against the Fort Wayne Komets. Single game tickets are on sale. For season plans, groups and corporate partnerships, please call the Gladiators at 770-497-5100 or visit atlantagladiators.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.