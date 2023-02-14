Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped two of three games to the Fort Wayne Komets last week. The Americans host the Florida Everblades for three games starting on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center. This will be the Everblades first-ever trip to Allen.

Last Week's Record: 1-2-0

Overall record: 22-23-1-0 (4th in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, February 9th

Score: Allen 7 vs. Fort Wayne 3

Friday, February 10th

Score: Fort Wayne 8 at Allen 6

Saturday, February 11th

Score: Fort Wayne 6 at Allen 1

-- This Week --

Wednesday, February 15th vs. Florida Everblades

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, February 16th vs. Florida Everblades

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 17th vs. Florida Everblades

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (26) Jack Combs

Assists - (37) Hank Crone

Points - (60) Jack Combs and Hank Crone

Power Play Goals - (11)

Power Play Assists - (14) Hank Crone

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and three others

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others

Game Winning Goals - (6) Liam Finlay

First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone

Insurance Goals - (5) Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (137) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+7) Chad Butcher

Shots on Goal - (154) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.928) Chase Perry

Goalie Wins - (11) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (2.50) Chase Perry

Americans Notables:

Colton Hargrove has a season-high 21-game point streak.

Jack Combs leads the ECHL with 26 goals.

Hank Crone is third in the league in assists with 37.

The Americans are tied for the most wins in the division over the last 10 games with seven.

The Americans have four of the top five goal scorers in the league (Jack Combs 26, Colton Hargrove 24, Hank Crone 23, Liam Finlay 23).

Jack Combs has an 11-game point streak.

Hank Crone leads all rookies in scoring with 60 points.

The Americans are outscoring their opponents 46-44 in the first period.

The Florida Everblades will make their first-ever appearance in Allen this week.

Hank Crone had his 15-game point streak snapped last Saturday.

Americans Practice/Game Schedule:

Monday, February 13th 11:00 AM

Tuesday, February 14th 10:00 AM

Wednesday, February 15th 10:00 AM

Thursday, February 16th 10:00 AM

Florida at Allen, 7:05 PM

Friday, February 17th 10:00 AM

Florida at Allen, 7:05 PM

Saturday, February 18th 10:00 AM

Police vs. Fire, 5:05 PM

Florida at Allen, 7:05 PM

All times are CST.

