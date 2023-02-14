Golod Tallies Hat Trick, Oilers Top Thunder on Valentine's Day

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-4 at the BOK Center on Tuesday night.

Captain Mike McKee snapped home his first goal of 2023 from the slot - his second of the season - giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead 6:29 into the action. Max Golod followed up with his fifth of the campaign at the 13:09 mark, beating an Eric Dop poke check before roofing the puck and giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead. Golod scored his second of the frame with 2:17 left in the period, putting the Oilers up 3-0 heading into the first intermission.

Timur Ibragimov notched the Thunder's first goal 1:27 into the middle period, burying a short-handed breakaway past Colten Ellis to bring the score 3-1. Tag Bertuzzi ripped a snapper from the left circle to restore the Oilers three-goal lead, sending the contest 4-1 leading into the second break.

Mikael Stinil opened the third period with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season, halving the Oilers lead to two just 6:02 into the final frame. Mark Liwiski pulled Wichita within one, wiring home a five-hole chance, setting the Thunder behind by one 4-3 with 2:31 left. Golod completed his hat trick, sinking an empty-net goal with 54 seconds remaining. Jake Wahlin brought Wichita back within one, closing the score line 5-4 in Tulsa's favor with 19.1 seconds remaining.

The Oilers head to Wichita, Saturday, Feb.18 to close the two-game week out at INTRUST Bank Arena at 7:05 p.m.

