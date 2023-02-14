Nailers Acquire Defenseman Ryan Da Silva from Adirondack

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Ryan Da Silva from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for the rights to forward Nick Hutchison.

Da Silva, 24, is currently playing in his second professional season, and has already exceeded his production from his rookie campaign. Ryan has tallied five goals, 13 assists, and 18 points in 40 games with the Thunder this season, with his best performance coming in a three-point outing in a victory over Worcester on December 23rd. The Newmarket, Ontario native made his pro debut last season, as he spent the majority of the year with the Tulsa Oilers, while earning a two-game AHL stint with the Tucson Roadrunners. Da Silva got his first taste of professional playoff experience with the Oilers, as he appeared in three games during their opening round series against the Utah Grizzlies. Ryan played parts of two seasons at the University of Guelph, following three years of major junior hockey in the QMJHL.

Hutchison, 27, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with Adirondack's AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. He has appeared in 29 games with Utica, accumulating four goals, five assists, and nine points. Nick is one game shy of eclipsing 30 games played at the AHL level in back-to-back seasons, as he combined to suit up in 32 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Manitoba a year ago. The Hicksville, New York native enjoyed phenomenal success with the Nailers, as he averaged over a point-per-game with 16 goals, 26 assists, and 42 points in 31 games. This is Hutchison's third season as a pro and second stint with the Thunder, after he played four seasons of college hockey at Canisius College.

This is Wheeling's third trade made in the past week. The Nailers had previously acquired defenseman T.J. Fergus from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations. Fergus had three goals, nine assists, and 12 points in 40 games prior to arriving in Wheeling. The team also dealt forward Max Johnson to the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations. Johnson had two goals, two assists, and four points in 23 games with the Nailers.

The Nailers will spend this week on the road, as they will play three games against the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday and Saturday at 8:05, followed by a 3:05 finale on Sunday. Wheeling will then return home for three games against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, February 24th, Saturday, February 25th, and Sunday, February 26th. The Friday game is a Frosty Friday with $2 beers, the Saturday game is First Responders Night, and the Sunday game will feature a post game skate. Ticket packages and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

