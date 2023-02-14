Kansas City's Starrett Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Shane Starrett

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Shane Starrett(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Shane Starrett of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 6-12. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Starrett went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in three appearances against Wichita last week.

The 28-year-old made 36 saves in a 5-1 win on Tuesday, turned aside 31 shots in a 4-3 victory on Friday and stopped all 24 shots he faced in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

A native of Bellingham, Massachusetts, Starrett is 17-10-3 in 33 appearances with the Mavericks this season with two shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He also picked up a win in one appearance with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced.

Starrett has appeared in 95 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Wheeling and Wichita posting an overall record of 41-35-11 with three shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He has also appeared in 64 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bakersfield where he is 35-15-8 with four shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Prior to turning pro, Starrett saw action in 70 career games at the Air Force Academy, going 42-15-9 with nine shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Runners-Up: Remi Poirier, Idaho (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .986 save pct.) and Sebastian Cossa, Toledo (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .944 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Olof Lindbom (Jacksonville), Adam Carlson (Rapid City) and Brad Barone (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.